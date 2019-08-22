|
KAVALESKI, Helen F. (Pistorino) Of Waltham, August 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Fred T. Kavaleski. Sister of Charles L. Pistorino of McLean, VA, Dorothy M. Webley of Hoffman Estates, IL, Ann L. Russell of Brighton and the late Mary E. Howe. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Helen's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Sunday, August 25th from 3 to 7 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. on Monday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham, MA 02451. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019