Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
133 School Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
HELEN F. (PISTORINO) KAVALESKI

HELEN F. (PISTORINO) KAVALESKI Obituary
KAVALESKI, Helen F. (Pistorino) Of Waltham, August 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Fred T. Kavaleski. Sister of Charles L. Pistorino of McLean, VA, Dorothy M. Webley of Hoffman Estates, IL, Ann L. Russell of Brighton and the late Mary E. Howe. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Helen's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Sunday, August 25th from 3 to 7 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. on Monday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham, MA 02451. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019
