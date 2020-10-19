1/
HELEN F. (HUGHES) MANIFOLD
MANIFOLD, Helen F. (Hughes) May 29, 1940 - October 11, 2020

Daughter of the late Arthur and Gladys Hughes, and preceded in death by sister Shirley Teixeira, and brothers Arthur and Rodney Hughes, Helen is endured by sisters Ayaisha Azizi, Mildred Hughes, and Rochelle Wornum as well as brother Howard Hughes. Survived also by her six children, Lisa Weathers, Craig and Maria Hughes, Leslye and Gary Helm, Lauren Salter, Leah and Stephen Hill, Lynn Foreman, 17 grandchildren, and a host of great-grandchildren and extended family. Services pending.

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
