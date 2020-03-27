|
ST. PETER, Helen F. (Ingraham) Of Taunton, formerly of Randolph and Milton, passed away March 27th surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Donald F. Mother of Joanne Nickerson and her husband Gary of Taunton and the late Brian F. St. Peter. Sister of Joan Lynch and her husband William of Falmouth, Patricia Needham and her companion Bill Renison of Punta Gorda, FL, and Mary Donoghue and her husband Thomas of North Fort Myers, FL. Loving grandmother of Sarah Riendeau and her husband Brett of Taunton and Ross Nickerson and his wife Krystal of Cedar Park, TX. Also survived by 2 great-grandchildren, Joshua and Tyler Riendeau. Due to the current Covid-19 directives, a private Graveside Service will be held at Milton Cemetery on Monday and a Memorial Mass to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. Helen's family sends a special thank you to the incredible nurses and staff at the Residence at Five Corners in Easton for the compassionate care they provided to our family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the . at www.act.alz.org For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 28, 2020