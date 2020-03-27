Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen St. Peter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen F. (INGRAHAM) St. Peter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen F. (INGRAHAM) St. Peter Obituary
ST. PETER, Helen F. (Ingraham) Of Taunton, formerly of Randolph and Milton, passed away March 27th surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Donald F. Mother of Joanne Nickerson and her husband Gary of Taunton and the late Brian F. St. Peter. Sister of Joan Lynch and her husband William of Falmouth, Patricia Needham and her companion Bill Renison of Punta Gorda, FL, and Mary Donoghue and her husband Thomas of North Fort Myers, FL. Loving grandmother of Sarah Riendeau and her husband Brett of Taunton and Ross Nickerson and his wife Krystal of Cedar Park, TX. Also survived by 2 great-grandchildren, Joshua and Tyler Riendeau. Due to the current Covid-19 directives, a private Graveside Service will be held at Milton Cemetery on Monday and a Memorial Mass to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. Helen's family sends a special thank you to the incredible nurses and staff at the Residence at Five Corners in Easton for the compassionate care they provided to our family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the . at www.act.alz.org For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200

View the online memorial for Helen F. (Ingraham) ST. PETER
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -