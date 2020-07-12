|
|
WINTERS, Helen F. (Gentile) Age 95, of Newton, died peacefully at Chetwynde Healthcare, in West Newton, on July 10, 2020. Helen was born on April 24, 1925, beloved daughter of the late Giuseppe Gentile and Frances (Valente) Gentile, in Newton. She was the devoted wife of the late Carl Leonard Winters. She is survived by her sister, Rose Smith Seely and brother, Jerome (Jerry) Gentile, both of Spencer, NY. She was predeceased by her sisters, Laura Olivieri of Newton, Mary (Yolanda) Cause of Newton and brother, Frances (Chee) Gentile, of Chelsea. Helen worked for many years at Raytheon Company, first in Newton and later in Quincy. After she retired, she could be seen at DePasquale's Sausage Market in Newton, helping out around the store. She loved to bake and got great pleasure in sharing her cranberry nut bread, pineapple cake, and pizzelle cookies with everyone. She will be missed by her many nieces and nephews, especially the Olivieri clan. Visiting Hours the morning of Wed., July 15, from 9-10AM, in the funeral home. Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30AM in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton. Burial Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Helen F. (Gentile) WINTERS
Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2020