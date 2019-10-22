|
|
ZONA, Helen F. (Lundblad) Passed away peacefully after a period of declining health on October 19th, 2019. She was born in Wakefield on April 6, 1922. She was the cherished daughter of the late Mary Ellen (Jordan) and Emil O. Lundblad. The beloved wife of the late Anthony P. Zona. Devoted mother to James R. Zona of Winchester, Patricia A. Zona and Barbara J. Mitrano and her husband Francis of Stoneham. Loving grandmother to Guy Mitrano and his wife Julianne, Marcus Mitrano and his wife Maura. Great-grandmother to Francis Henry Mitrano. Sister of Martha J. Bressette of Sandwich, Ann I. Hunt of Fairhaven, Walter E. Lundblad of Shenandoah, VA and the late John Lundblad, Mary Conway, Robert Lundblad, Edgar Lundblad, Charles Lundblad and Rita Hunt. She also leaves her dear and close friends, Mary Fiumefreddo and Tom Stapleton. Helen lived a life dedicated to faith, family and friends. She lived nearly all of her 97 years in Medford, was a graduate of Medford High School class of 1940, and was a faithful longtime parishioner of St. Raphael's Parish and a member of Our Ladies Sodality. She was active in many of her children's activities including Boy Scouts, Brownies and CYO. She enjoyed her family membership at the Medford Boat Club, and was one of the founders of their Women's Bocce League. Helen loved to dance, play bingo, shop and was known never to let an occasion go by without acknowledging it with the "perfect" card and message. She also enjoyed many happy memories with her husband, friends and family in Hampstead, NH and Hollywood, Florida. Her Funeral will be held from the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., WOBURN, Friday, October 25th at 10 a.m. Followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 512 High St., Medford, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours at the Funeral Home will be held on Thursday, October 24th, from 4 through 8 p.m. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. To leave an online message of condolences, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Woburn - Medford - Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 23, 2019