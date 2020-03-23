|
VELIE, Helen Frances Cashman Died unexpectedly on Saturday, February 29 at the age of 87 at her home in Sudbury, after a day out listening to and watching opera with friends. She was extraordinarily active right up to the end, always eager to go on her daily walks. Helen was born to Helen and James Cashman in June 1932 in East Greenbush, NY, which was approximately 80 years too early for her brand of independent and dynamic female. She was an only child, raised on a hill overlooking Albany, NY surrounded by grandparents and uncles. She loved to learn and excelled at academics. At Van Rensselaer High School, she was the first female President of the Senior Class. After graduating from St. Rose College in 1954, she moved to New York City to pursue a Master's degree at Fordham University, leaving to work at Bell Telephone Labs in the West Village. It was in New York City where she met her husband of 58 years, the late John L. Velie. After marrying in 1956, they moved to Rochester, NY, where Helen had a brief career at Eastman Kodak before moving to the full-time position of mother. In motherhood, Helen really hit her stride, raising a spirited family of five, while suppressing her itch to return to the challenge of working life. Helen created a household environment where academics thrived. She made sure her children were signed up for the most challenging teachers and courses. In New Hampshire, where the family spent summers, she established and generously endowed (an ice cream sundae at Kellerhaus) the family's annual summer-long book reading contest, knowing that even if one or two didn't like to read too much, they would read A LOT because losing was not an option for her five. Dinners were always simple and served with a baked potato, which she purchased by the bushel. But Helen wasn't on earth to cook; she had too much else to do and see and experience. After moving to Sudbury in 1962, she worked as a substitute teacher, a middle school teacher in Wayland and as a librarian at Lincoln-Sudbury High School. She obtained a Master of Education from Framingham State, and returned to school again in 1981 at Boston College Law School, where she obtained her JD in 1984. She worked in private practice and then at the Bank of Boston until her retirement. Her intellectual curiosity did not stop in retirement. She and John traveled near and far, always seeking out new museums, hiking trails, symphonies, operas, theaters, and historic sights, often with high school and college friends, and she returned to her finest talent and skills, whether she agrees or not, mother, when she proved to be a formidable loving grandmother. In her last five years, after John's death, Helen was fortunate to have wonderful friends with whom to walk, have coffee, and attend concerts and operas. She was thankful for their friendship and enriching her life. She said her proudest accomplishment was not only watching her children do things academically and professionally but seeing them remain close and united . . . as a family. "We must have done something right because you all get along so well," she'd often say. Helen is survived by her five children: Margaret and Ann, both of Belmont, MA, Ellen of Milwaukee, WI, Peter of Moultonborough, NH, and Stephen of Santa Fe, NM, their spouses John Stadler, Timothy Luehrman, Julia Velie, and Hannah McCaughey, her 10 grandchildren, Sarah, Henry, Christopher, James, Elaine, Becky, Katie, Jack, Wyatt, and Fiona, and her great-granddaughter, Ros. Services were private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 28, 2020