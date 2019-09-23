Boston Globe Obituaries
|
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
HELEN G. (FITZGERALD) HARRINGTON

HARRINGTON, Helen G. (Fitzgerald) Of Somerville, September 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Harrington. Loving mother of Glen, Karen and Robert Harrington all of Somerville, Brian Harrington and his wife Claire of Billerica and the late Joseph Harrington and his surviving wife Jacque. Sister of Mary Cincotta, Joseph Fitzgerald, Rita Lott, Doris Malone, Nancy Mitchell, Jean Devereaux, the late Geraldine Robertson, Elaine Bennett and Theresa Devereaux. Dear grandmother of Michael, Sean, Nicole and Kevin. Also survived by 3 great-grandchildren. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Thursday morning at 8:30, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Benedict Church, Somerville at 9:30. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Wednesday, 4-7. Interment Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Helen's name to the ,
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 24, 2019
