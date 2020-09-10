GABRIEL, Helen (Rawan) Of Lexington, formerly of Cambridge, September 9, 2020. Dear and devoted wife of the late Hon. James N. Gabriel. Loving mother of Gail Gabriel and her husband Donald Kaiser of Cambridge, the late Cynthia Gabriel and her husband Joel Baer of Braintree, Andrea Gabriel-Jabbour and her husband James Jabbour of Lexington, T. Jane Gabriel and her partner Mike Guigli of Medford, and Helen E. Gabriel-Woodward and her husband Christopher Woodward of Dover. Beloved grandmother "Tete" of 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Gloria Razook of RI, Janice Jabbour of West Roxbury, Patricia Rawan of West Roxbury, Diane Beshere of Hanover, Dennis Rawan of Onset, the late Andrew Rawan and the late Violet Bargoot. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, brothers- and sisters-in-law. Due to COVID-19 limitations, a private Visiting Hour and Funeral Service will be held in St. Mary Orthodox Church on Monday, September 14, 2020. Graveside Funeral Prayers will take place at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, 580 Mt. Auburn St., Cambridge, Monday at approximately 12:45 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the gate of Mt. Auburn Cemetery to join the funeral procession to the graveside. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Helen's memory to St. Mary Orthodox Church, 8 Inman St., Cambridge, MA 02139, stmaryorthodoxchurch.org
or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, stjude.org
or to Antiochian Village, 140 Church Camp Trail, Bolivar, PA 15923, antiochianvillage.org
Complete obituary and guestbook at www.KfouryFuneral.com
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600