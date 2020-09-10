1/1
HELEN (RAWAN) GABRIEL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HELEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GABRIEL, Helen (Rawan) Of Lexington, formerly of Cambridge, September 9, 2020. Dear and devoted wife of the late Hon. James N. Gabriel. Loving mother of Gail Gabriel and her husband Donald Kaiser of Cambridge, the late Cynthia Gabriel and her husband Joel Baer of Braintree, Andrea Gabriel-Jabbour and her husband James Jabbour of Lexington, T. Jane Gabriel and her partner Mike Guigli of Medford, and Helen E. Gabriel-Woodward and her husband Christopher Woodward of Dover. Beloved grandmother "Tete" of 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Gloria Razook of RI, Janice Jabbour of West Roxbury, Patricia Rawan of West Roxbury, Diane Beshere of Hanover, Dennis Rawan of Onset, the late Andrew Rawan and the late Violet Bargoot. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, brothers- and sisters-in-law. Due to COVID-19 limitations, a private Visiting Hour and Funeral Service will be held in St. Mary Orthodox Church on Monday, September 14, 2020. Graveside Funeral Prayers will take place at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, 580 Mt. Auburn St., Cambridge, Monday at approximately 12:45 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the gate of Mt. Auburn Cemetery to join the funeral procession to the graveside. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Helen's memory to St. Mary Orthodox Church, 8 Inman St., Cambridge, MA 02139, stmaryorthodoxchurch.org or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, stjude.org or to Antiochian Village, 140 Church Camp Trail, Bolivar, PA 15923, antiochianvillage.org Complete obituary and guestbook at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
St. Mary Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Funeral service
St. Mary Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Graveside service
12:45 PM
Mt. Auburn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
617-325-3600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved