HELEN GEORGE ANTON
ANTON, Helen George Of Medfield, formerly of Weston, passed September 2, 2020 at the age of 95 surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Christ Anton. Devoted mother of John C. Anton and his wife Anna of Dover and Peter Anton and his wife Elena of Medfield. Cherished grandmother of Christopher and his wife Christine of Portland, Oregon, Mariana, Jennifer and her husband James of Framingham, Jonathan, Alexandra, and Michaela, and great-grandmother of  Calvin and Clark. Loving sister of the late Mary Athanas of New York.  Helen and Christ were partners in life and in business at Johnson's Food Products, Inc. They were founding members of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Weston. Helen was President of the St. Christine chapter of Philoptochos, Weston. Funeral Service at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 57 Brown St., WESTON on Saturday, September 12 at 10:00 AM. Burial in Linwood Cemetery, Weston. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations in her memory may be sent to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 57 Brown St., Weston, MA 02493. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781-235-4100


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 4 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church
Funeral services provided by
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
(781) 235-4100
