HAVERTY, Helen H. Of Belmont, June 17, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late David and Ellen (Coughlin) Haverty. Survived by her sister-in-law Rita E. Haverty. Predeceased by her siblings, Sister Mary Ellen David of the Franciscan order, David J. Haverty, Margaret Ann Haverty and Kathleen T. (Haverty) Gallagher. Also survived by six nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews. Helen was a graduate of Belmont High School, class of 1942 and worked for New England Telephone & Telegraph for many years before joining the State Retirement Board, where she retired in 1990. She spent her final years at Belmont Manor where she received much love and care in her final years. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private Service and Burial will be held for the immediate family. Online guestbook at brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020