Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
617-484-2534
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN HAVERTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN H. HAVERTY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HELEN H. HAVERTY Obituary
HAVERTY, Helen H. Of Belmont, June 17, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late David and Ellen (Coughlin) Haverty. Survived by her sister-in-law Rita E. Haverty. Predeceased by her siblings, Sister Mary Ellen David of the Franciscan order, David J. Haverty, Margaret Ann Haverty and Kathleen T. (Haverty) Gallagher. Also survived by six nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews. Helen was a graduate of Belmont High School, class of 1942 and worked for New England Telephone & Telegraph for many years before joining the State Retirement Board, where she retired in 1990. She spent her final years at Belmont Manor where she received much love and care in her final years. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private Service and Burial will be held for the immediate family. Online guestbook at brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -