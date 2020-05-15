|
SOOKIKIAN, Helen Hranoush (Sanasarian) Of Waltham. Beloved wife of the late Vahram "Vee" Sookikian. Mother of Linda Sookikian Eckersley and her husband Timothy and Steven Richard Sookikian. Grandmother of Justin Vee Eckersley, Christopher Geoffrey Eckersley, and Julian Oskian Sookikian. Cherished great-grandmother of Julian Elias Sookikian. Sister of Pauline Sanasarian and the late Richard Sanasarian. Sister-in-law of the late Araxe Sookikian. A graduate of Lasell Junior College, Helen had a quiet strength and a gentle soul. She was resilient, perceptive and generous of spirit. She competed in the AYF "Olympics," setting a record in the 100-yard dash that stood for decades. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint Stephen's Armenian Apostolic Church, https://soorpstepanos.org/ or Waltham Fields Community Farm, http://communityfarms.org// Visiting Hours: Private
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020