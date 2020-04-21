Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Faggas Funeral Home
551 Mt. Auburn St
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 923-0416
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN FEDAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN J. (DURAKIS) FEDAS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HELEN J. (DURAKIS) FEDAS Obituary
FEDAS, Helen J. (Durakis) Of Watertown, MA, passed away on April 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James J. Fedas. Loving mother of John Fedas and his wife Casandra, and James Fedas. Cherished Yiayia of James J. Fedas, III and Michael Stanley Fedas and his wife Tina. Great Yiaya of Brock Fedas. Brother of Charles Durakis and his wife Mary, and the late Manuel "Duke" Durakis, and the late Catherine Durakis. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends. Past Matron of Easter Star of Needham. As a result of the ongoing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, private Funeral Services and Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Church, 11 Magazine St., Cambridge, MA 02139 or Taxiarchae Greek Orthodox Church, 25 Bigelow Ave., Watertown, MA. For online guestbook, please visit www.Faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Faggas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -