FEDAS, Helen J. (Durakis) Of Watertown, MA, passed away on April 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James J. Fedas. Loving mother of John Fedas and his wife Casandra, and James Fedas. Cherished Yiayia of James J. Fedas, III and Michael Stanley Fedas and his wife Tina. Great Yiaya of Brock Fedas. Brother of Charles Durakis and his wife Mary, and the late Manuel "Duke" Durakis, and the late Catherine Durakis. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends. Past Matron of Easter Star of Needham. As a result of the ongoing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, private Funeral Services and Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Church, 11 Magazine St., Cambridge, MA 02139 or Taxiarchae Greek Orthodox Church, 25 Bigelow Ave., Watertown, MA. For online guestbook, please visit www.Faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2020