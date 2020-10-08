HART, Helen J. Of South Boston at age 102.
Helen passed away of natural causes on Oct. 06, 2020. She was born on Nov. 08, 1917, the daughter of Francis J. Riley and Charlotte (Bell) Riley. Survivors include her children Penny H. (Patrick) O'Malley of Ann Arbor, MI, Francis J. Hart of S. Boston, MA, Linda T. Hart of Avon, MA, and James F. (Diane) Hart of Sharon, MA. Grandchildren include Daniel (Michele) Hart of Avon, MA, Matthew Hart of S. Boston, MA, Renee Darling, and Barbara Jean Darling. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Morgan, Nora and Maggie Hart of Avon, MA. Those who have preceded Helen in death are her husband, Francis S. Hart, father, Francis J. Riley, mother, Charlotte (Bell) Riley, a daughter, Charlotte (Hart) Darling, a son, Thomas H. Hart and two grandsons, Mark Darling and Robert Darling.
Because of Covid-19, a memorial service will be held sometime in the future. Memorial contributions can be made in honor of Helen J. Hart to the Animal Rescue League, 10 Chandler St., Boston, MA 02116. For online guestbook, casperfuneralservices.com