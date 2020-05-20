Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN PRUELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN J. (MCGRATH) PRUELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HELEN J. (MCGRATH) PRUELL Obituary
PRUELL, Helen J. (McGrath) Of Walpole, May 18, 2020, age 95. Beloved wife of the late Frank J. Pruell. Loving mother of Richard J. Pruell and his wife, Carroll (Geary), of Jamestown, Rhode Island and Francis G. Pruell and his wife, Lee (O'Donnell), of Chatham. Cherished grandmother of Jonathan Pruell and his wife, Sara Jane, of Warren, Rhode Island, Natalie Pruell and her fiance, Colin, of Providence, Rhode Island, Francis Pruell and his wife, Danielle, of Sudbury, Sean Pruell and his wife, Julie, of Glenview, Illinois, and Michael Pruell and his wife, Callie, of Charlestown; and great-grandmother of Oliver Pruell and William Pruell. Sister of the late Richard McGrath, John McGrath, and Robert McGrath. As a result of the ongoing and ever-developing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, Helen's family has decided that her Funeral Services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held when we return to calmer and healthier times so that we may gather without boundaries to honor, remember, and celebrate her life. Interment will be in Highland Cemetery in Norwood. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, WALPOLE. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -