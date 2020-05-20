|
PRUELL, Helen J. (McGrath) Of Walpole, May 18, 2020, age 95. Beloved wife of the late Frank J. Pruell. Loving mother of Richard J. Pruell and his wife, Carroll (Geary), of Jamestown, Rhode Island and Francis G. Pruell and his wife, Lee (O'Donnell), of Chatham. Cherished grandmother of Jonathan Pruell and his wife, Sara Jane, of Warren, Rhode Island, Natalie Pruell and her fiance, Colin, of Providence, Rhode Island, Francis Pruell and his wife, Danielle, of Sudbury, Sean Pruell and his wife, Julie, of Glenview, Illinois, and Michael Pruell and his wife, Callie, of Charlestown; and great-grandmother of Oliver Pruell and William Pruell. Sister of the late Richard McGrath, John McGrath, and Robert McGrath. As a result of the ongoing and ever-developing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, Helen's family has decided that her Funeral Services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held when we return to calmer and healthier times so that we may gather without boundaries to honor, remember, and celebrate her life. Interment will be in Highland Cemetery in Norwood. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, WALPOLE. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020