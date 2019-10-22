|
VETRANO, Helen Jacqueline (Litot) Age 88, of Franklin, October 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Parker Vetrano for 68 years, who died this past June 5, 2019. Mother of Alice Williams and her husband Roger of Hudson, NH, Nancy Fremault and her husband Chuck of Waltham, Paul Vetrano and his wife Lisa of Franklin and the late Helen Vetrano. Sister of the late Dorothy Sylvester. Also survived by eight grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Calling Hours Friday, October 25 from 5-8 p.m., in the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin, 131 Main St., FRANKLIN. Private burial at Union Street Cemetery, Franklin. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Helen's memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin
www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 23, 2019