JOHANSON, Helen (Beauchemin) Age 89, in Hingham, formerly a longtime resident of Winchester, March 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George W. Johanson. Loving mother of Susan Newman and her husband Barry of Coral Springs, FL, Kristen Johanson of New York City, Elizabeth Johanson of Boca Raton, FL, Peter Johanson of Dorchester, Erica Beal and her husband Richard of Hingham and David and his wife Kim of St. Thomas, U.S.V.I. Dear sister of Jane Sughrue and Carol Low. Devoted grandmother of Matthew, Alex, Kate and Sarah Newman, Perry, Max and Nick Beal and Dante Colicchio. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. In light of the current precautions with the Coronavirus, the Funeral Mass at St. Eulalia's Church will be strictly private and for immediate family members only. Burial will be at Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's memory may be made to St. Eulalia's Church, 50 Ridge St., Winchester, MA 01890. www.costellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 16, 2020