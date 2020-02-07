|
L'HEUREUX, Helen (Delaney) Of Plymouth, formerly of Dorchester, passed away at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, on February 6, 2020 at the age of eighty-two. She was the mother of Denise Sharp of Plymouth and the late Kevin L'Heureux. She was the grandmother of Ryan Sharp of Quincy, and Jacob and Kayleigh Sharp of Plymouth. She was the sister of John Delaney of Plymouth and the late Jean Delaney, Mary Corbett, Pauline Ziniti, Paul Delaney, Rev. Thomas Delaney, S.J., Arthur Delaney, Virginia Ray, Leo, William and Francis Delaney. She leaves many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Helen was born on May 19, 1937 in Dorchester to Paul R. and Mary E. (McQuillan) Delaney. She graduated from Dorchester High School for Girls. She worked for over forty years at the Telephone Company and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America, an organization made up of volunteers that made positive changes in their local communities. Helen took pride in her Boston roots and being a lifelong resident of Dorchester. She was an avid quilter and enjoyed the ocean. She loved spending time with her brothers and sisters, especially her Saturday outings with her sister, Mary, treating themselves to a day of shopping and ending with an ice cream. Helen was a devout Catholic.
A period of Visitation will take place on Friday, February 14, 2020, from 9:30 am to 10:30 am, at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Road, PLYMOUTH (Manomet), followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 am, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, 803 State Road, Plymouth (Manomet). The Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Helen L'Heureux may be made to Beth Israel Deaconess Plymouth at www.bidplymouth-giving.org/give-now or by check made payable to "Beth Israel Deaconess Plymouth" and mailed to: Beth Israel Deaconess Plymouth, Philanthropy Department, 275 Sandwich St., Plymouth, MA 02360. Please indicate on the memo line of the check or the notes section online, 2 East. For more information or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 11, 2020