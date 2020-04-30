|
|
CHAMBERLAIN, Helen L. (Chace) Of Waltham, April 28, 2020. Wife of the late Carl H. Lawson and Fred Chamberlain. Mother of Debra L. Lawson, Cynthia J. Hire (Kenneth), all of Waltham and Rebecca A. Lewis (Jeff) of Ashland; sister of the late Hazel Burton and Dorothy Crowell; grandmother of Jason, Donald, Jeremy and Andrew Hire and Hannah Lewis; great-grandmother of Mason and Madison Hire; also survived by nieces and nephews. Helen's family gathered privately in Joyce Funeral Home, followed by Burial in Mount Feake Cemetery. Helen's complete obituary and online tribute available at www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020