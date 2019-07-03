FAWSON, Helen L. Of Newton, passed away June 29, 2019, at the age of 97. Born in her family home in Marshfield, October 31, 1921, daughter of the late Oliver and Anna (Monkrud) Nourse. She was a graduate of Marshfield High School class of 1939, where she was a founding member of the first Cheerleading Team at Marshfield High. After graduation, Helen completed a nursing course allowing her to work as a private nurse and nanny. She married her beloved husband Raymond B. Fawson in 1944. Upon Raymond's return from WWII in 1946, the couple settled in Newton to raise their three children. Helen was the loving mother of Linda M. Veiking of Marshfield, Raymond B. Fawson, Jr. of Newton and the late John Fawson, and dear mother-in-law of Ruth Greismer of FL. She was the devoted grandmother of 5: Edward and Kerry Veiking of Mansfield, Michael Veiking of Plymouth, Heather Hoffman of Marshfield, Colleen M. Fawson of Newton, Rachel and Chris LeBlanc of Bolton. She was the great-grandmother of 7: Hunter and Tyler Hoffman, Kacey and JT Veiking, Raymond and Ryan Arthur and Christien LeBlanc. Throughout the years, Helen worked in the color lab at Bachrach Photography, Waltham Watch Company and the cafeteria at Newton Wellesley Hospital, but was foremost a loving wife, mother and homemaker. She devoted her years to her family, always making them her first priority. Years after the death of her husband in 1986, Helen was coaxed out the house by friends who introduced her to traveling and the fun to be had at casinos. This soon became a favorite pastime. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, July 8, at 10AM in St. Bernard Parish, West Newton, followed by interment at Newton Cemetery. A brief visitation will be held immediately prior to the Mass from 9:30-10AM in the Church. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to Angell Memorial Animal Hospital at MSPCA-Angell Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com



View the online memorial for Helen L. FAWSON Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2019