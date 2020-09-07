1/1
HELEN L. HARTMANN BLACK
HARTMANN BLACK, Helen L. Of Edgartown, MA, passed away on September 5, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's, with her husband and her children at her side. She was 75 years old. Helen grew up in Dedham, MA and later settled there, where she and her husband Thomas J. Black raised their children Maria, Laura and Thomas, Jr. In 1996, Tom and Helen fulfilled their dreams of moving to Martha's Vineyard, where they had vacationed for many years. Helen found joy in spending time with the people she loved. She derived her greatest happiness in making others feel special. She was the consummate entertainer and a fabulous cook. When she and Tom moved to Martha's Vineyard, every visitor was treated to a great adventure filled with gourmet meals and beach excursions. When friends or family were facing challenging times, she was always there to lend a hand, share their pain and offer words of encouragement. She faced the worst nightmare a parent can face when her daughter Laura passed away at age 11. Laura was diagnosed with a brain tumor when she was 5 and was not expected to survive much longer. Helen was determined that in the time she had left, Laura would live life to the fullest. That meant weekend camping trips to Sandy Neck Beach, time spent at Helen's parent's lake house for swimming, boating and skating in winter, and yearly vacations to Martha's Vineyard. Helen knew that the only thing that truly matters, the only thing that makes life worthwhile, is being with the people you love. In addition to her husband Tom, Helen leaves her children Maria Black of Edgartown, MA, Thomas Black, Jr. of Westwood, MA, his wife Sheila, their children Thomas Black, III and Laura Black, siblings Martha Bonner of Dedham, Karl Hartmann and his wife Sheila of Little Compton, RI, Peter Hartmann and his wife Sally of Sandwich, MA and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Karl Hartmann and Helen Spense Hartmann of Dedham and Westford, MA, daughter Laura and sister Maria Hartmann Kane of Norwood. A private Service will be held. The family asks that you consider donating in her memory to Windemere Nursing Home at windemeremv.org where they took incredible care of her during her final years. A private Visitation will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, on Wednesday from 9:45-10:45am, followed by a private Graveside Service at St. Mary Cemetery, West Roxbury, at 11am. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
