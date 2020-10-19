O'MALLEY, Helen, L (Goode) Of Natick, passed away on October 16, 2020. Devoted mother of Mark O'Malley of Marlborough and Kerry O'Malley of Natick. Cherished sister of William Goode of TX and the late James and Eugene Goode. Loving daughter of the late Edward and Margaret May (King) Goode. Helen started her distinguished computer programming career with the installation of the first computer system at WGBH-TV Boston, and was the first female member of the Data Processing and Management Association. Later in life she became very active in the Natick community. She did much volunteer work at the Natick Council on Aging and Natick Town Hall. Helen was devoted to her American flag project and crocheted flags that have been sent to veterans and veteran's organizations all over the United States. Always having a joke ready to brighten one's day, she will be remembered for her good humor and kindness, and will be sorely missed by family and friends. Visiting Hours will be held at John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON on Friday, October 23rd from 5-8pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Helen may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 or Metrowest Hospice, 200 Nickerson Road, Suite 110, Marlborough, MA 01752. For guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com
John Everett & Sons 508 653 4342 Natick View the online memorial for Helen, L (Goode) O'MALLEY