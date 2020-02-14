|
REDFORD, Helen L. (Fortier) Feb. 10th, lifelong resident of Malden. Beloved wife of the late William H. Redford. Loving mother of Jean & Fred Scribner; Bill & Christine Redford, and Janet & Larry Brown. Proud grandmother of eight devoted grandchildren; Brian Scribner, Dawn Duval, Meredith Seifert, Gordon Redford, Allen Brown, Sophie Brown, Heather Fischer, Christopher Brown and all their spouses. Helen also leaves fourteen great-grandchildren; Kayla Roberts, Jacob Roberts, Lillian Scribner, Jared Scribner, Sara Duval, Nick Duval, Cecelia Redford, Skyler Seifert, Elliot Seifert, Susan Fischer, Katherin Fischer, Raymond Brown, Faith Brown & Kourtni Patte. Helen also leaves countless of caring nieces, nephews, and Fortier cousins. Visiting Hours will be from 2 to 4 pm and 7 to 9 pm on Feb. 17, 2020 at the Weir MacCuish Family Funeral Home, 144 Salem Street, MALDEN. Funeral Service will be held for Helen at the Forestdale Community Church, 235 Forest Street, Malden on February 18, 2020 at 10:00 am. Immediately following the Service, Helen will be interred by her husband's side in the Forestdale Cemetery. The family gratefully declines flowers, but donations can be made, in Helen's name, to the Forestdale Community Church, 235 Forest Street, Malden, MA 02148. For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020