Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0834
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Forestdale Community Church
235 Forest Street
Malden, MA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Forestdale Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN REDFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN L. (FORTIER) REDFORD


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HELEN L. (FORTIER) REDFORD Obituary
REDFORD, Helen L. (Fortier) Feb. 10th, lifelong resident of Malden. Beloved wife of the late William H. Redford. Loving mother of Jean & Fred Scribner; Bill & Christine Redford, and Janet & Larry Brown. Proud grandmother of eight devoted grandchildren; Brian Scribner, Dawn Duval, Meredith Seifert, Gordon Redford, Allen Brown, Sophie Brown, Heather Fischer, Christopher Brown and all their spouses. Helen also leaves fourteen great-grandchildren; Kayla Roberts, Jacob Roberts, Lillian Scribner, Jared Scribner, Sara Duval, Nick Duval, Cecelia Redford, Skyler Seifert, Elliot Seifert, Susan Fischer, Katherin Fischer, Raymond Brown, Faith Brown & Kourtni Patte. Helen also leaves countless of caring nieces, nephews, and Fortier cousins. Visiting Hours will be from 2 to 4 pm and 7 to 9 pm on Feb. 17, 2020 at the Weir MacCuish Family Funeral Home, 144 Salem Street, MALDEN. Funeral Service will be held for Helen at the Forestdale Community Church, 235 Forest Street, Malden on February 18, 2020 at 10:00 am. Immediately following the Service, Helen will be interred by her husband's side in the Forestdale Cemetery. The family gratefully declines flowers, but donations can be made, in Helen's name, to the Forestdale Community Church, 235 Forest Street, Malden, MA 02148. For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -