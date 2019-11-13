Boston Globe Obituaries
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
HELEN LATANOWICH
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
7:30 PM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
HELEN (EVANS) LATANOWICH

HELEN (EVANS) LATANOWICH Obituary
LATANOWICH, Helen (Evans) Of Somerville, November 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence F. Latanowich. Loving mother of Francis Latanowich, Daniel Latanowich and his wife Jean, Catherine Da Silva and her husband William, Lawrence Latanowich and his wife Louise and the late Thomas D. Latanowich. Also survived by 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours will be held at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Friday, 4-8pm, with a Funeral Home Service at 7:30pm. Interment private. Former President of the Gold Star Mothers, MA/RI Chapter. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Helen's memory to VA Voluntary Services, Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital, 61 Spring Rd., Bedford, MA 01730. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 14, 2019
