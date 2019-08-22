Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN BROOKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN LATHROP BROOKS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HELEN LATHROP BROOKS Obituary
BROOKS, Helen Lathrop Age 101, of Bedford, formerly of Lincoln and Cambridge, Aug. 17, 2019. Wife of the late Harvard University Professor, Harvey Brooks. Mother of Alice Brooks Bourgoin and her husband John of North Ferrisburgh, VT, Katharine Gordon Brooks of Livingston Manor, NY, Kingsley Chapin Brooks and his wife Leslie of Lincoln, and Rosalind Brooks Stowe and her husband Robert of Lincoln. Grandmother of Gwendolyn Gordon Stowe and Owen Brooks Stowe. Sister to the late Barbara Lathrop Boynton and Francis Owen Lathrop, Jr. Memorial Service on Tuesday, December 3rd at 2pm in Christ Church Cambridge, Zero Garden Street, Cambridge. Private burial was on Aug. 22nd at Mount Auburn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Christ Church Cambridge, Zero Garden Street, Cambridge, MA 02138 or Rosie's Place, 889 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02138. For her full obituary/online guestbook, visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now