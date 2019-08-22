|
BROOKS, Helen Lathrop Age 101, of Bedford, formerly of Lincoln and Cambridge, Aug. 17, 2019. Wife of the late Harvard University Professor, Harvey Brooks. Mother of Alice Brooks Bourgoin and her husband John of North Ferrisburgh, VT, Katharine Gordon Brooks of Livingston Manor, NY, Kingsley Chapin Brooks and his wife Leslie of Lincoln, and Rosalind Brooks Stowe and her husband Robert of Lincoln. Grandmother of Gwendolyn Gordon Stowe and Owen Brooks Stowe. Sister to the late Barbara Lathrop Boynton and Francis Owen Lathrop, Jr. Memorial Service on Tuesday, December 3rd at 2pm in Christ Church Cambridge, Zero Garden Street, Cambridge. Private burial was on Aug. 22nd at Mount Auburn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Christ Church Cambridge, Zero Garden Street, Cambridge, MA 02138 or Rosie's Place, 889 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02138. For her full obituary/online guestbook, visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019