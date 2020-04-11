Boston Globe Obituaries
LeBLANC, Helen "Debbie"(Whitlow) April 11 of Malden. Devoted mother of Kelly LeBlanc of Malden and Robert LeBlanc of Malden, cherished sister of Anna Kendall and husband James of Raynham and FL, and Linda Ferrelli and husband Paul of NH, Joseph Whitlow and wife Leah of Malden, and the late Lois Durfee. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Funeral Services will be held privately at Forest Dale Cemetery. For obituary, weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020
