Sharon Memorial Park
40 Dedham St
Sharon, MA 02067
(781) 828-7216
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Sharon Memorial Park
40 Dedham St
Sharon, MA 02067
Interment
Following Services
Sharon Memorial Park
40 Dedham St
Sharon, MA 02067
Shiva
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
HELEN (CANNER) LEVINE

HELEN (CANNER) LEVINE Obituary
LEVINE, Helen (Canner) Of Stoughton, on October 30, 2019. Beloved wife of late Melvin Levine. Devoted mother of Steven & Hilda Levine of Newton, Paul & Raisa Levine of Stoughton and David Levine of Tampa, Florida. Cherished grandmother of Marc & Meri Levine, Jaime & Daniel Regan, Joshua & Sara Levine, Rachel Levine, Jenna & Mathew Captline and Daniel Levine. Loving great-grandmother of Gabriel, Emma, Alexis, Casey, Claire and Benjamin. Beloved sister of the late E. Louis Canner, Maurice Canner, Marjorie Rohtstein and Bernard Canner. Services at the S. Philip Gopen Chapel at Sharon Memorial Park on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 10:00AM with interment immediately following at Sharon Memorial Park. Memorial observance at her late residence immediately following burial until 6:00PM. Shiva will continue on Saturday from 5:00PM-8:00PM. Remembrances may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements under the direction of Brezniak Funeral Directors – www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 31, 2019
