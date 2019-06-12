|
AGISOTELIS, Helen M. (O'Mera) Of Newton, June 11, 2019. Age 98. Beloved daughter of the late George W. & Gertrude (McGinty) O'Mera. Dear sister of the late John E., & George O'Mera, Marion Chisholm, Eileen Jones, Joseph, William, Irene & Margaret O'Meara. Loving aunt of Eileen Nadolski, Patrice, Greg & Jack Troyer, John E. II, Francis, & Joseph O'Mera, Mary Crepeau, Karen Striglio & Ron Crepeau, Stephen, Janice, Jeannie, & Joseph O'Meara. A Visitation will be held Friday, June 14, 2019, from 10:30 – 11:30 AM at the MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home at 270 Main St., WATERTOWN, followed by a Funeral Mass at the Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton, at 12 Noon. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment is at Ridgelawn Cemetery. Memorial donations can be sent to West Newton Healthcare, 25 Armory Street, West Newton. MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 13, 2019