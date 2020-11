COFFEY, Helen M. (Hanright) Of Wakefield. Nov. 10. Wife of the late Timothy F. Coffey. Sister of the late Marjorie Turner and Barbara Hanright. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St.,Wakefield on Monday at 10am, followed by an interment at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Stoneham. For obit & guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home in WAKEFIELD.