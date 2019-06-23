DeMATTIO, Helen M. (Gannon) At 90 years, in Revere, formerly of Everett, June 22, unexpectedly. Beloved wife of the late John W. DeMattio, Sr. Cherished mother of Edward J. DeMattio of Lynn, John W. DeMattio, Jr. of Meriden, CT & Joseph S. DeMattio of Revere. Devoted grandmother of Marissa A. DeMattio of Revere, Kayla T. DeMattio of Methuen, Lauren E. DeMattio of Richmond, RI & Lindsey M. DeMattio of Ashaway, RI. Also lovingly survived by her two former daughters-in-law, Lisa M. DeMattio of Methuen & Deborah J. DeMattio of Plainfield, CT & many nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. Dear sister of the late Rita Ryan, James & Joseph Gannon, Dorothy D'Ambrosio, Alice Bellefonte & Mary Dean. Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Wednesday, June 26th at 10:00 a.m., from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) REVERE, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere, at 11:00 a.m., and immediately followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visiting Hours are Tuesday, June 25 from 5-8 p.m., in the funeral home. Parking available left of the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For more information, please visit vertuccioandsmith.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary