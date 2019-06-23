Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-7756
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
250 Revere St.
Revere, MA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Holy Cross Cemetery
Malden, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN DEMATTIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN M. (GANNON) DEMATTIO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

HELEN M. (GANNON) DEMATTIO Obituary
DeMATTIO, Helen M. (Gannon) At 90 years, in Revere, formerly of Everett, June 22, unexpectedly. Beloved wife of the late John W. DeMattio, Sr. Cherished mother of Edward J. DeMattio of Lynn, John W. DeMattio, Jr. of Meriden, CT & Joseph S. DeMattio of Revere. Devoted grandmother of Marissa A. DeMattio of Revere, Kayla T. DeMattio of Methuen, Lauren E. DeMattio of Richmond, RI & Lindsey M. DeMattio of Ashaway, RI. Also lovingly survived by her two former daughters-in-law, Lisa M. DeMattio of Methuen & Deborah J. DeMattio of Plainfield, CT & many nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. Dear sister of the late Rita Ryan, James & Joseph Gannon, Dorothy D'Ambrosio, Alice Bellefonte & Mary Dean. Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Wednesday, June 26th at 10:00 a.m., from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) REVERE, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere, at 11:00 a.m., and immediately followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visiting Hours are Tuesday, June 25 from 5-8 p.m., in the funeral home. Parking available left of the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For more information, please visit vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
Download Now