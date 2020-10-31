1/1
HELEN M. (BARROWS) DOHERTY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HELEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOHERTY, Helen M. (Barrows) Formerly of Roslindale, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020, with her loving family by her side, at the age of 92. She was the devoted wife of the late Richard L. Doherty. Predeceased by her son Robert J. Doherty and her daughter Mary Lou Doherty, she leaves behind her sons Richard P. Doherty and wife Barbara Barrett of Dedham, Kevin W. Doherty of Vermont, and Steven J. Doherty of Florida. She also leaves her granddaughter Kerry A. (Doherty) Teixeira, husband Kyle and great-granddaughter Kenadie of RI, and grandsons Michael B.Morris of West Roxbury and Ian F. Doherty of Colorado, along with many other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and friends. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Thursday, November 5th at 10am. followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Name Church at 11 o'clock. Visiting hours Wednesday, 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations can be made to The Corrib Charitable Trust at the Corrib Pub & Restaurant, 2030 Centre St., West Roxbury, MA 02132. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved