DOHERTY, Helen M. (Barrows) Formerly of Roslindale, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020, with her loving family by her side, at the age of 92. She was the devoted wife of the late Richard L. Doherty. Predeceased by her son Robert J. Doherty and her daughter Mary Lou Doherty, she leaves behind her sons Richard P. Doherty and wife Barbara Barrett of Dedham, Kevin W. Doherty of Vermont, and Steven J. Doherty of Florida. She also leaves her granddaughter Kerry A. (Doherty) Teixeira, husband Kyle and great-granddaughter Kenadie of RI, and grandsons Michael B.Morris of West Roxbury and Ian F. Doherty of Colorado, along with many other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and friends. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Thursday, November 5th at 10am. followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Name Church at 11 o'clock. Visiting hours Wednesday, 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations can be made to The Corrib Charitable Trust at the Corrib Pub & Restaurant, 2030 Centre St., West Roxbury, MA 02132. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com
