Services
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA

Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
9 Herbert St.
Melrose, MA

Interment
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:30 AM
Wyoming Cemetery
205 Sylvan Street
Melrose, MA

Resources
HELEN M. (HURLIMAN) DUVAL

HELEN M. (HURLIMAN) DUVAL Obituary
DUVAL, Helen M. (Hurliman) Of Melrose, February 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frederick Duval. Loving mother of Thomas Duval and his wife Mary of Washington, DC, Brian W. Duval of Melrose, Bernice Smith and her husband Ben of Colchester, CT and the late Helen Marie Lawrence. Her son-in-law Marvin Lawrence, her brother-in- law George DeYoung. Grandmother of Erick, Shauna, Nicholas, Amanda and Thomas. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She is the sister of the late Bernice DeYoung. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 2:00-5:00PM. Funeral procession from the Gately Funeral Home, on Monday morning, February 17th, at 8:45AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose, at 10:00AM. Burial will be at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. To send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

79 West Foster Street

Melrose, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 14, 2020
