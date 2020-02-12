|
DUVAL, Helen M. (Hurliman) Of Melrose, February 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frederick Duval. Loving mother of Thomas Duval and his wife Mary of Washington, DC, Brian W. Duval of Melrose, Bernice Smith and her husband Ben of Colchester, CT and the late Helen Marie Lawrence. Her son-in-law Marvin Lawrence, her brother-in- law George DeYoung. Grandmother of Erick, Shauna, Nicholas, Amanda and Thomas. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She is the sister of the late Bernice DeYoung. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 2:00-5:00PM. Funeral procession from the Gately Funeral Home, on Monday morning, February 17th, at 8:45AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose, at 10:00AM. Burial will be at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. To send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 14, 2020