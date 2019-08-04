Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
65 Clark Street
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-3120
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
487 Broadway
Everett, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
487 Broadway
Everett, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN FABIANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN M. (MAFFEO) FABIANO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HELEN M. (MAFFEO) FABIANO Obituary
FABIANO, Helen M. (Maffeo) Of Everett, entered into eternal rest on Friday, Aug. 2. Beloved wife of the late Anthony J. for over 74 years. Dear and devoted mother of Anthony L. Fabiano and his wife, Cheryl of AK, Lorraine Haggerty and Lois Arsenault and her husband, Laurie Joseph of Everett. Sister of the late Frank Maffeo, Lena Abbondanzio, Margaret Noble, Edith Zelandi, Mary Glowski, Frances Conn and Rose Clouthier. Helen is the loving grandmother of 6 and loving great-grandmother of 8. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Helen's Visitation and Funeral from the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main St.), EVERETT, Thursday, Aug. 8 at 9:30 a.m. followed by her Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church, 487 Broadway, Everett, at 11 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Helen's memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 would be sincerely appreciated. Parking with attendants on duty. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now