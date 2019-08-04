|
|
FABIANO, Helen M. (Maffeo) Of Everett, entered into eternal rest on Friday, Aug. 2. Beloved wife of the late Anthony J. for over 74 years. Dear and devoted mother of Anthony L. Fabiano and his wife, Cheryl of AK, Lorraine Haggerty and Lois Arsenault and her husband, Laurie Joseph of Everett. Sister of the late Frank Maffeo, Lena Abbondanzio, Margaret Noble, Edith Zelandi, Mary Glowski, Frances Conn and Rose Clouthier. Helen is the loving grandmother of 6 and loving great-grandmother of 8. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Helen's Visitation and Funeral from the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main St.), EVERETT, Thursday, Aug. 8 at 9:30 a.m. followed by her Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church, 487 Broadway, Everett, at 11 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Helen's memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 would be sincerely appreciated. Parking with attendants on duty. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 6, 2019