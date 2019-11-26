Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Ave
Wakefield, MA
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Florence Church
47 Butler Ave
Wakefield, MA
HELEN M. (FERRARI) FALLICA


1928 - 2019
HELEN M. (FERRARI) FALLICA Obituary
FALLICA, Helen M. (Ferrari) Of Reading, formerly of Wakefield, Nov 25. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Fallica. Loving mother of John A. Fallica of Wakefield, Paul J. Fallica of Lowell, Michael C. Fallica & wife Carolyn of Reading, and Mark T. Fallica & wife Sandra of Acton. Cherished grandmother to 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD on Monday at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield at 10am. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Sunday from 2-5pm. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield, MA 01880. For obit/guestbook,

www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 27, 2019
