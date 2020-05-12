Boston Globe Obituaries
HELEN M. (BOUDREAU) GALVIN

GALVIN, Helen M. "Honey" (Boudreau) Of Milford, passed away Sunday, May 10, at the Medway Country Manor in Medway. She was 93 years old. She was the beloved wife of 63 years to the late Henry J. Galvin, Jr. Honey was born in Cambridge to the late Alfred and Alice (Mulrey) Boudreau. She also was a resident for 46 years in Medford Hillside, MA. Honey was an avid speed skater and was a member of the Boston Skating Club. Honey was the devoted mother of Geri Balducci and her husband Lon of Milford, mother-in-law to Carol Galvin and her late husband Thomas J. Galvin, and mother of deceased son, Edward J. Galvin. She was the dear sister of Joan Boudreau of Provincetown, and was predeceased by nine brothers and three sisters. Honey was a grandmother of 5, great-grandmother of 11, and is survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to current guidelines, burial in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne with her husband will be private. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. To leave a message of condolence visit dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on May 13, 2020
