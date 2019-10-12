|
GEEGAN, Helen M. (Volente) Of Newton, October 12, 2019. Loving mother of Alice Carrabis and her husband Louis of Norwood and Nancy Roger and her husband Stephen of Billerica. Dear sister of the late Joseph Volente and Ann Voluntakeivez. Devoted grandmother of Marsha Johnson and her husband Richard of Norwood, Allison Harris and her fiancée Scott Giles of Newton and the late Louis Carrabis. Great-grandmother of Tony, Heather, Amanda and her husband Ryan, Dan and Stephen and great-great-grandmother of Logan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, October 17 at 10:30 AM in Our Lady Help of Christian Parish, 573 Washington St., Newton, followed by interment in Highland Cemetery, Norwood. Visiting Hours Wednesday from 4-7 PM in the Burke & Blackington Funeral Home, 1479 Washington St., WEST NEWTON. Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019