GORMAN, Helen M. Age 92, devoted sister, aunt, great-aunt, godmother and friend, formerly of Cambridge, entered into eternal life peacefully in the comfort of her own home on December 1. She was surrounded by family, music, and all the things she loved.
Helen was born in Cambridge, MA, eldest daughter of Helen (Mitchell) and Vincent Gorman. She was a graduate of Cambridge High and Latin School, Class of 1944. She worked for the Harvard Trust Company in the Trust Department and with few opportunities for women to advance in the banking field, she became a ticket agent for National Airlines in New York and Boston and later for Pan Am in New York for over 35 years. She moved to Weymouth in 1967 to be closer to family.
Helen was a true Renaissance woman. She was an avid reader and had profound knowledge of a variety of topics and enjoyed engaging in informed and intellectual conversations. She traveled the world during her time with the airline and met many interesting people the world over who remained lifelong friends. Her knowledge of history, geography and politics was remarkable. After her retirement, Helen was able to devote her time and efforts to her beloved parish, St. Francis Xavier in Weymouth. She served in the RCIA program, Hospital Ministry and was a Eucharistic Minister for many years. Helen was a devout Catholic and attended mass daily.
Most importantly, Helen loved her extended family and friends. She doted on her 26 nieces and nephews and her many grandnieces and nephews; never forgetting a birthday. She celebrated all of their important accomplishments and her generosity was legendary. Helen was a loyal friend to many. She preached the importance of family and faith and the virtue of forgiveness.
She was predeceased by her brothers, Charles, William and John Gorman, and her sister, Elizabeth MacDonald. She is survived by her cherished sisters, Barbara Harris of Weymouth, Nancy Giatrelis of Osterville, and her brother, Thomas Gorman of Osterville, and her beloved nieces, nephews and many friends.
Helen lived her life simply; serving her God and her Church. She selflessly gave to causes close to her heart throughout her life. In that spirit, she donated her body to Harvard Medical School and will have a private burial. A family Celebration of her beautiful Llife will be held in the spring. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by so many whose lives she has touched throughout the years.
Donations in Helen's memory may be made to St. Francis Xavier Church, 234 Pleasant St., South Weymouth, MA 02190.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 16, 2019