|
|
HAYWARD, Helen M. (Flynn) Of Arlington. October 9th, 2019. Beloved wife of William F. Hayward. Loving mother of William Hayward and his wife Mary of Melrose, Kevin Hayward and his wife Lois of Medford, and Daniel Hayward and his wife Margaret of Hudson, NH. Sister of Margaret Bowser of Medford, and the late Lorraine Conroy, Joseph, Martin, Paul, and John Flynn. Daughter of the late Martin and Helen Flynn. Also survived by 10 grand-children, 4 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Helen was a traffic supervisor for the town of Arlington for many years. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. (Rt. 60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON on Tuesday at 9 am. Funeral Mass in Saint Agnes Church, Arlington at 10 am. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours Monday, 4-8 pm. Burial in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Lakota Indian School. For obituary, directions or to send a condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 19, 2019