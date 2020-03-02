Boston Globe Obituaries
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
HELEN M. (MCCARRON) JUREWICH

HELEN M. (MCCARRON) JUREWICH Obituary
JUREWICH, Helen M. (McCarron) Of Roslindale, February 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Jurewich. Loving mother of Joanne M. Dodge and her late husband Steven of Indialantic, FL; Karen J. Simoneau and her late husband Arthur of Lowell; Judith A. Rockwell and her husband Richard of Mansfield. Also survived by 5 grandchildren, 4 stepgrandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Marjorie Crivell, Charles McCarron and Robert McCarron. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY, Friday, March 6, from 4-7pm, followed by a Prayer Service at 7pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment private. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Helen's memory to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 North Main St., Natick, MA 01760. For directions and guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2020
