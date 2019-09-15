Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for HELEN LEONARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN M. (THOMAS) LEONARD

HELEN M. (THOMAS) LEONARD Obituary
LEONARD, Helen M. (Thomas) Of Readville, September 14, 2019, age 94. Beloved wife of the late Frank Leonard. Loving mother of June Leonard of Jamaica Plain, Gregory Leonard of Beverly, Dennis Leonard of Marion, NC, John Leonard of West Roxbury, Frank Leonard of Marshfield. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Mary Yaro, Eileen Williams and John Thomas. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Thursday, September 19, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anne Church, Readville at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours on Wednesday, from 4-8pm. Interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019
