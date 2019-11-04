Boston Globe Obituaries
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
HELEN M. (NEELON) MACISAAC

HELEN M. (NEELON) MACISAAC Obituary
MacISAAC, Helen M. (Neelon) Of Brookline, on November 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Allan MacIsaac. Loving mother of Harold R. MacIsaac and his wife Susan of Norwood, Margaret Disario and her husband Robert of Lithia, FL, and the late Donal J. MacIsaac and his surviving wife Kelly of Panama City, FL. Dear sister of Catherine Curley, Donal Neelon and the late John, Kenneth and Robert Neelon and Florence Norton. Also survived by her eight adored grandchildren and ten cherished great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE, Thursday morning at 10:00 am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Church at 11:00 am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours in the Funeral Home on Wednesday from 3:00 – 7:00 pm. Interment Walnut Hills Cemetery. Retired employee Brookline School Dept. The family would like to thank all the staff at the Deutsches Altenheim for the tremendous care provided to Helen. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Helen may be made to the Fisher House Boston, c/o Jennifer DeLuca, PO Box 230, South Walpole, MA 02071.
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
