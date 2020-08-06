|
PORTER, Helen M. (Fiorentino) Of Revere, on August 1st, following a brief illness at 102 years. Beloved wife of the late Revere Police Lt. James S. Porter. Devoted mother of James L. Porter & his partner Carole A. Pelissey of Beverly & Marie F. Carenza & her husband Anthony of West Peabody. Cherished grandmother of Christina M. Porter & her companion Andrew Turchon of Salem, MA, Maura C. Cugini & her husband Paul of Belmont, Lauren J. Porter of Salem, MA, Jamie A. Carenza of South Boston & Teresa E. Santia & her husband Joshua of Hopkinton. Adored great-grandmother of Norah & Evelyn Turchon & Oliver A. Santia. Dear sister of the late Mary Casoli, Lillian Samu, Anthony Fiorentino & Margaret Fiorentino. Also lovingly survived by many faithful nieces & nephews. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on August 5th in the Immaculate Conception Church in Revere, followed with interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Helen was a devotee of the Immaculate Conception Parish and was one of the first appointed Eucharistic Ministers. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Immaculate Conception Church Restoration Fund, 119 Beach St., Revere, MA 02151. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 7, 2020