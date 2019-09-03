Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
781-643-5610
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN RASO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN M. (MURDOCK) RASO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HELEN M. (MURDOCK) RASO Obituary
RASO, Helen M. (Murdock) of Arlington, formerly of Billerica and Medford, passed away on September 1st. Adored wife of the late John A. Raso. Beloved mother of Judith Wilson-Schaeffer and her husband Timothy Schaeffer of Somerville. Cherished grandmother of Jaime Wilson and his wife Shannon McLennan of Woburn, Jared Schaeffer and his wife Rachelle Adams of Waltham, and Nicole Schaeffer of Woburn. Great-grandmother of Jeremiah Wilson and Graham Schaeffer. Loving aunt of Maria McCluskey and grand-aunt of Keri Bower. Helen was proud to be one of the first female draft persons. She had a long career at Analex, Date Printer and Polaroid Corporations. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Massachusetts Ave., ARLINGTON, on Friday from 11 am to 12 noon. Interment to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeVito Funeral Home
Download Now