RASO, Helen M. (Murdock) of Arlington, formerly of Billerica and Medford, passed away on September 1st. Adored wife of the late John A. Raso. Beloved mother of Judith Wilson-Schaeffer and her husband Timothy Schaeffer of Somerville. Cherished grandmother of Jaime Wilson and his wife Shannon McLennan of Woburn, Jared Schaeffer and his wife Rachelle Adams of Waltham, and Nicole Schaeffer of Woburn. Great-grandmother of Jeremiah Wilson and Graham Schaeffer. Loving aunt of Maria McCluskey and grand-aunt of Keri Bower. Helen was proud to be one of the first female draft persons. She had a long career at Analex, Date Printer and Polaroid Corporations. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Massachusetts Ave., ARLINGTON, on Friday from 11 am to 12 noon. Interment to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 4, 2019