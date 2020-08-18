|
REILLY, Helen M. (Connell) Age 94 of Providence, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Cherry Hill Manor. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward A. "Bud" Reilly. Born in Providence, and raised in Fox Point, she was a daughter of the late Joseph W. and Helen M. (Sheehan) Connell. After raising her family, Helen worked for the State of Rhode Island, Department of Employment Security, as an Eligibility Technician for many years before retiring in 1998. She was a graduate of the Cleary School and Saint Xavier Academy. Helen was a communicant of Saint Augustine Church for over seventy years, and a member of Ireland's 32 Society. A devoted mom, nan, "Goodie" and sister, she leaves four children, Ann Marie Connolly and her husband Dick, Edward A. Reilly and his wife Kathy, Helen M. "Tender" Boyle and her husband Tom, and Kevin G. Reilly and his wife Maryann; ten grandchildren, Sean Boyle, Richard Connolly, Kathryn Magaldi and her husband Tom; Ryan Connolly and his wife Kerryn, Edward Boyle and his fiancée Kelly Whalen, Kevin Connolly, Edward Reilly and his fiancée Kaitlyn Petit, Meaghan, Erin and Caitlin Reilly. She also leaves six great-grandchildren, Thomas and Reilly Magaldi, and Finn, Linley, Isla and Owen Connolly, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three brothers, Joseph E. Connell, (Ret PFD), John F. Connell and William T. Connell. A Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, August 21, at 11:00 am, in Saint Augustine Church, 639 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Providence, to which relatives and friends are invited. Burial will be private due to current restrictions. Visiting hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. Arrangements by Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, Providence. For online condolences, visit Boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 19, 2020