More Obituaries for HELEN TODD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN M. (GETZ) TODD

HELEN M. (GETZ) TODD Obituary
TODD, Helen M. (Getz) Of Medford formerly of Cambridge, August 31. Beloved wife of the late William P. Todd. Devoted mother of Brenda G. Briggs and her late husband Jack of Medford, Bruce T. Todd and his wife Colleen of Troy, MO, and the late William P. Todd, Jr., who passed away on the same day as his mother, and her foster children, Linda Fogel, Eric Fogel of WA and Carolyn Napolitano and her husband Louie of Middleton. Adored "grandma" of Billy III, Scott, Carl, Robert, Jenny, Nick, Harry, Kyle, Tamera, Cassandra, Christian, Victoria and Shane. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours for Helen at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, on Saturday, September 7, from 10AM-12PM. A Funeral Service will follow in the funeral home, beginning at 12PM. Services will conclude with burial in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 5, 2019
 Back to today's Obituaries
