Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
(919) 783-7128
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Ann Arbor
1432 Washtenaw Avenue
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ann Arbor City Club
1830 Washtenaw Avenue
Ann Arbor, MI
HELEN MARGARET (JAMISON) COREY


1935 - 2020
HELEN MARGARET (JAMISON) COREY Obituary
COREY, Helen Margaret (Jamison) Age 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, January 5, 2020 at Brighton Gardens Assisted Living in Raleigh, NC. Born on July 25, 1935 in Youngstown, OH, she was the daughter of the late Frank Alexander Jamison and Doris Margaret (Ryan) Jamison. Helen graduated from Malden High School in Malden, MA in 1953 and from the University of Michigan in 1957 with a degree in Economics. She began her career at the University of Michigan in the Southeast Asian Regional English Project. After taking some time to raise her children, she resumed her professional career in 1980 as a realtor at the Charles Reinhart Company in Ann Arbor. She rose to manager of Reinhart's West office in 1990. She is remembered for the respect she showed the Reinhart administrative staff, inviting them to a Christmas lunch at her home every holiday season. Helen was an avid tennis player at the Ann Arbor Racquet Club, enthusiastic reader of literature and murder mysteries, and lover of contemporary art. She was a devoted fan of the Boston Red Sox and University of Michigan football. She loved to spend time at the beach and had a fondness for the White Mountains of New Hampshire. She loved dogs, starting with her uncle's Airedale Teddy, and the Corey family dog Susie Beagle. In her later years, she loved to spend time with her daughter's Goldens: Chance and Maizie. She is lovingly remembered by her three children: Anne C. Baney and husband Dr. Rick Baney of Melbourne, FL, Sarah C. Corey of Raleigh, NC, and John W. Corey and wife Julie of Ann Arbor, MI; by her five grandchildren: Victoria A. Baney, Caroline L. Baney, Jackson C. Baney, Mary A. Corey and Graham J. Corey; by her siblings: John Jamison and partner Paula Zabierek of Newburyport, MA and Elizabeth J. Jamison of Lake Oswego, OR; niece Katie Abrahams, and by numerous other family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 1st, 2:00 PM at the First Presbyterian Church of Ann Arbor, 1432 Washtenaw Avenue 48104. Family will receive friends following the Service at the Ann Arbor City Club, 1830 Washtenaw Avenue, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48104 from 3-5 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Helen's memory to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 https://transitionslifecare.org/donate/ or the First Presbyterian Church of Ann Arbor, https://firstpresbyterian.org/contribute/donate/donate-first-presbyterian Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com

View the online memorial for Helen Margaret (Jamison) COREY
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
