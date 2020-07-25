|
HOOTSMANS, Helen Margaret Champion of Equity Helen Margaret Hootsmans, born Helen Margaret McMahon, of Amersfoort, the Netherlands and Harpswell, Maine, died peacefully and with full awareness of her family's presence on July 23, 2020, in Amersfoort, the Netherlands. Helen was born on October 31, 1938 in Cambridge to Helen and Leo McMahon, and grew up in Cambridge and in New Haven, Connecticut. She attended Sacred Heart Academy in New Haven and was one of its original "Greene Street Girls." She attended Emmanuel College in Boston, majoring in French and graduating in 1960, and also studied at Leiden University in the Netherlands. During the course of her studies, Helen became fluent in French, Dutch, and Russian. After her marriage to Norbert Hootsmans in New Haven in 1961, she moved to Amersfoort, the Netherlands, where she and her husband raised their children Helen (born 1962) and Norbert (born 1963). Helen's career spanning more than fifty years involved research, advocacy, adult education and publication promoting dual-cultural education, dual citizenship, women's education and careers, and work and family, including telework. Additionally, Helen was long active as an officer in Democrats Abroad and became a member of the Democratic National Committee. She met with President Bill Clinton and the First Lady Hillary Clinton on their trip to the Netherlands and participated as a delegate in several Democratic Conventions. She was an instrumental member of Federation of American Women's Clubs Overseas, as well as the Dutch University Women's Association (VVAO). Helen was an avid reader of literature and admirer of both fine arts and folk art on her many travels. She was proud of her Scots/Irish roots and became the family historian. From 2003, Helen spent summers with her husband, children and grandchildren at the family home and close community in Harpswell, Maine. Helen is survived by her husband, Norbertus A.M. Hootsmans; her daughter Dr. Helen Hootsmans and son-in-law Robert Shea; her son Dr. Norbert Hootsmans and daughter-in-law Alice Hootsmans; her three grandchildren and their partners, Dr. Norbert Hootsmans and Sarah Ali, James Hootsmans and Kayla Hootsmans, and Philip Hootsmans and Mariana Prado Anaya; her sister Clare Bernard and her niece Megan Bernard; and her sisters-in-law Joan McMahon and Ruth McMahon. She is also survived by multiple McMahon, Gallagher, Crowley, Vivian, Fallon, Woods, and Cote family cousins, as well as her Hootsmans and van Leeuwen family in Holland, who were dear to her heart. Helen will be remembered as a loving and inquisitive wife, a tender and inspiring mother and a proud grandmother, and as a family connector. She also will be celebrated as a champion of equity for all people. Visiting Hours: The first of two Memorial Services will be held in the Netherlands, at 9:30 AM US Eastern time on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at St. Ansfridus Church, Amersfoort. The link to the Mass live stream and subsequent recording can be found on the condolence register of the funeral home, below. A subsequent Memorial Service will be held in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with Burial at Mount Auburn Cemetery, at a time to be determined. Please contact [email protected] for more details. www.kisnerenvanderwaarde.nl/registers/hootsmans
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020