FORBES, Helen Marie (Hurley) Of South Easton, originally Dorchester and Braintree, died February 7, 2020.
Helen was the glue of her family and always put others first. She was a devout Catholic and her faith was most important to her. She enjoyed traveling, reading, and playing cards. She worked for 40 years at MDC as a supervisor until retiring. Helen was a kind, loving, and elegant woman who was always giving and never expected anything in return. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Beloved daughter of the late Frank and Helen (Woods) Hurley. Devoted wife of the late Seaward "Buddy" Forbes. Loving mother of Stacey Carr and her husband Peter of Scituate. Cherished sister of Gerald Hurley and his late wife Gertraud of Concord, John Hurley and his wife Judith of Norwell, Bill Hurley and his wife Elizabeth of Braintree, and the late Frank Hurley and his wife Ruth and James Hurley and his wife Kathleen. Loving grandmother of John Burke and Katelyn Freeman and great-grandmother Mack Freeman. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her dear friends John and Mary Graham.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Wednesday, 8:30-10 AM, in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY, followed by the Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Quincy, at 10:30 AM. Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to WORK, Inc., 25 Beach St., Dorchester, MA 02122. See
www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2020