MASCI, Helen Marie (Siciliano) Of Medford, Monday, May 18. Born in Boston, she was the cherished daughter of the late Frank and Catherine (Guerra) Siciliano. Helen was a lifelong resident of Medford and graduated Medford High School, Class of 1943. She enjoyed a career as a legal executive secretary in Boston and cherished her time with family. Summer afternoons were often spent with her beloved husband Romelo L. "Mac" Masci, to whom she was married for 70 years, cheering on her favorite team, the Red Sox. Helen was the devoted mother of Paul F. Masci and his wife Nancy of Medford and Dr. Frank E. Masci and his wife Susan of Foxboro. She was the loving grandmother of Katherine A. Henry and her husband Craig of North Andover, John F. Masci and his wife Allison of Charlestown, and Michael P. Masci and his wife Mayra of Attleboro. She was the loving great-grandmother of Max, Ivy and Lucy Henry, and Harrison Mac Masci, and the cherished sister of the late Mariangela Siciliano, Anthony Siciliano, Teresa Mazzotta and Rose Wilder. Helen is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Helen's name to the Massachusetts General Hospital, Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net. Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on May 20, 2020