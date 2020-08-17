|
SWEENEY, Helen Marie (Lunny) Of Halifax, MA, formerly Dorchester, MA and Squantum, MA. Born in Boston, MA July 15, 1934, died peacefully in her sleep August 14th, 2020.
She was predeceased by her loving husband of 53 years John R. Sweeney, Sr. They met while still in high school and raised 7 children, John R. Sweeney, Jr. and wife Irada of Derry, NH, Jeff Sweeney (deceased), Janet Sweeney of Quincy, MA, Jim Sweeney of Halifax, MA, Jill Sweeney of Weymouth, MA, June Sweeney of Weymouth, MA, Joseph Sweeney and wife Carolyn of Wrentham, MA. She is also survived by 2 grandchildren, Laura Noyes and her husband Tyler and Renee Sweeney and her fiancé Seth Copley, as well as 3 siblings: sister Frances Hogan of Milford, MA and brothers James Lunny of Halifax, MA and Edward Lunny of Plympton, MA.
Helen went to Dorchester High School for Girls, where she received straight A?s. After raising her children, she worked at Stop & Shop offices in Quincy, MA until her retirement in 1999. Helen loved to travel with her husband and their friends. Her favorite place was the Islands off Greece and the Agean Sea. She also enjoyed reading and doing jigsaw puzzles. She loved getting together with her family during birthday's and holidays, especially Easter and Christmas.
She was smart and thrifty, you don't raise 7 kids without learning how to manage a household and the children never wanted for a thing. Before going out to play on Saturdays, we all had chores that needed to be done. She was a woman of great character and integrity, a teacher and role model, while also being quiet and shy. She was a very sweet woman adored and loved by her family and friends who will miss her dearly.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. See www.Keohane.com for online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2020