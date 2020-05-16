|
|
VINCENT, Helen Marie (Johnson) affectionately known as "Nono," age 86, formerly of Maynard, MA, died May 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas F. Vincent who died July 29, 1988. Survived by generations of loving nieces, nephews & extended family. Due to the current restrictions, the graveside service in St. Bridget's Cemetery, Maynard, is private. A memorial Mass in St. Bridget's Church will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, online at stjude.org. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020